People should be vigilant about diseases spread by mosquitoes - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to educate the public fully and take measures to prevent mosquitoes by keeping the surroundings of every house in the town clean. As part of 'Every Friday Dry Day', District Collector Badavath Santosh reviewed the ongoing Dry Day program in the 7th Ward, Uyyalawada, Nagarkurnool town. While municipal staff, Anganwadi, and ASHA workers were going door-to-door in the wards creating awareness about cleanliness and mosquito prevention measures, District Collector Santosh also educated the public about the importance of Dry Day.

The Collector inspected the surroundings of Sugunamma, Lakshmamma, and Pentamma's houses in Uyyalawada and inquired if ASHA workers and municipal staff were coming to the houses and providing awareness. On this occasion, the Collector said... people should keep their surroundings clean. He explained that throwing plastic containers, bottles, coconut shells, old pots, and old tires in the yard or on the roof would cause rainwater to stagnate. He explained that in stagnant clean water, dangerous mosquitoes like those causing dengue and malaria lay larvae and spread, and once diseases like dengue occur, not only does it cost lakhs of rupees, but sometimes lives are also at risk.

Therefore, everyone should conduct Dry Day every Friday. He suggested changing the water in household pots every two days, not storing water for long periods, and not keeping items like coconut shells and plastic around the house. He ordered officials to remove stones blocking canals immediately as they cause water to stagnate, and to clean roads and canals daily without leaving garbage, and to transport garbage to the dumping yard promptly. He said that the breeding of mosquitoes and the spread of dengue can be controlled by releasing oil balls into drainage and canals and inspiring people to clean water sources. He urged everyone to work on Dry Day to ensure there are no old items or stagnant water around their houses.



He mentioned that by keeping surroundings clean, people can protect themselves from seasonal diseases, and that is why the government has ordered the systematic observance of Dry Day every Friday. He added that a special program called Cleanliness and Greenness will be conducted starting next Monday. The district administration will effectively implement 'Friday Dry Day' to promote and maintain safe sanitation practices to prevent the spread of dengue and emphasize the importance of cleanliness. Nagarkurnool Municipal Commissioner Naresh Babu, Municipal Chairperson Kalpana, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and municipal staff accompanied the Collector.



