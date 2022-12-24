People stage protest at Munnanur toll plaza over money getting deducted from their bank accounts multiple times if a vehicle passes once

Mahabubnagar: A group of 60 to 70 people staged a protest at a toll plaza near Munnanur village in Midjil Mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Saturday. The protesters raised slogans against the toll plaza management and entered into an altercation with the toll plaza authorities demanding return of their money deducted from their banks due to erroneous fast tag scanning software.

It is learnt that a technical glitch in fast tag software in the newly established toll plaza is causing automatic deduction of money from bank accounts of vehicle owners for multiple times even if a vehicle crosses the toll plaza once.

This was happening for the past 3 to 4 days and many of them have got their accounts deducted up to 2-3 thousands. Realizing this the locals gathered and staged a protest.

After the protest the toll plaza authorities agreed to return back the excess amount deducted from the accounts of vehicle owners. However they said as the error caused due to intechnical glitch to clear will take time. In the mean time the toll plaza authorities agreed to allow passage of vehicles freely until the technical glitch is corrected.