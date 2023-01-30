People trust BRS: Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar has come down heavily on BJP and the Congress leaders for spreading false information about the governance in the State. Launching several developmental works as part of his Colony Darshan programme in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Vinay said that some leaders who only show up in the constituency when the elections are around the corner are using social media to defame the government. But the BRS leaders like him were always attached to the people, he added. Development is a continuous process, Vinay said, playing down the Opposition leaders' criticism.

Referring to the development in the State, Vinay said that people trust the BRS. He said that the 53th Division in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will be turned into a model one by implementing a comprehensive action plan with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Farmers Debt Relief Commission chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, 53rd Division Corporator Soda Kiran, leaders Murthuza, Peddapally Vijay Kumar, Md Qasim, Aluvala Yellesh and Kakatiya University professor Sangani Malleshwar were among others present.