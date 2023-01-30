  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

People trust BRS: Vinay Bhaskar

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar
x

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar

Highlights

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar has come down heavily on BJP and the Congress leaders for spreading false information about the governance in the State

Warangal: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar has come down heavily on BJP and the Congress leaders for spreading false information about the governance in the State. Launching several developmental works as part of his Colony Darshan programme in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Vinay said that some leaders who only show up in the constituency when the elections are around the corner are using social media to defame the government. But the BRS leaders like him were always attached to the people, he added. Development is a continuous process, Vinay said, playing down the Opposition leaders' criticism.

Referring to the development in the State, Vinay said that people trust the BRS. He said that the 53th Division in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will be turned into a model one by implementing a comprehensive action plan with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Farmers Debt Relief Commission chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, 53rd Division Corporator Soda Kiran, leaders Murthuza, Peddapally Vijay Kumar, Md Qasim, Aluvala Yellesh and Kakatiya University professor Sangani Malleshwar were among others present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X