People vexed by BJP looking toward Congress

Khammam: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Puvvala Durga Prasad on Thur sday came down heavily on the BJP government. He alleged the BJP-led Central government which had failed to provide welfare schemes for the common men in the country was busy favouring only corporate sectors and working for their growth.

Durga Prasad asked why the Modi government was silent on the route of shares belonging to Adani group companies which were accused of accounting fraud. He demanded an inquiry into allegations against Adanis and Ambanis. The DCC present asserted people were veering round to the Congress party and would vote it to power both in the state and at the centre.

The recent spectacular success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and huge public support to TPCC chief Revanth Reddy's yatra show the growing preference among the public for the Congress. Leaders of the party MD Javeed, Rayala Nageswara Rao and others participated in the press meet.