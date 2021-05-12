People volunteer for strict imposition of lockdown

Nizamabad/ Kamareddy: The Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts went under partial lockdown to prevent the surge in coronavirus cases. With the State government imposing the 20-hour partial lockdown from Wednesday, all commercial and business establishments, government and private offices as well as passenger transport services in erstwhile Nizamabad district remained suspended. All major thoroughfares in the two districts wore a deserted look after 10am.

Only grocery stores, meat and vegetable shops, medical stores, bakeries, milk shops and fuel stations were open till 10am. Medical stores and vaccination centres remained open to the public all day. Meanwhile, the people of Kamareddy district volunteered for strict imposition of lockdown. As the district shares borders with Karnataka and Maharashtra, traffic from these two states was also blocked. Further, a monitoring team consisting of police personnel, and officials from revenue , excise and health departments was posted at the Salabatpur interstate checkpost in Jukkal constituency to check the movement of people. Similarly in the bordering villages of Maharashtra and Karnataka, people and officials dug trenches, put up barricades, closed the main thoroughfares, barbed the area to prevent the movement of people from these villages into the State. All these works were supervised by MVI Mahender Reddy, Tahsildar Venkat Rao, MPDO Srinivas, SI Raju, Excise Officer Chandra Shekhar, Bhaskar, medical officers and police personnel.