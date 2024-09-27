Live
- Is Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 Breaking Box Office Records with Rs 140 Crore Opening?
- Rs 850 crore HPC systems to bolster weather, climate research in India
- India likely to add 35-40 MT crude oil refining capacity by FY30
- ADB approves $37.5 million grant to Nauru
- World Tourism Day: Check the video that portrays rich heritage and tourist spots in Sri Satya Sai district
- CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High Risk of Hacking – How to Protect Your System
- World Tourism Day 2024: Bridging Cultures and Fostering Global Understanding
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 15 Pro for Under Rs 60,000
- 5 Celeb-approved women’s sarees to opt for this festive season
- AP and Karnataka govt. reaches agreement over transfer of Kumki elephants
Just In
People want road-side Kono Carpus trees removed
The Kono Carpus trees--which scientists believe harm human health--have grown abundantly on both sides of the road leading to the district offices, as well as near the Talla Cheruvu area.
Wanaparthy: The Kono Carpus trees--which scientists believe harm human health--have grown abundantly on both sides of the road leading to the district offices, as well as near the Talla Cheruvu area. District officials, including the collector and SP travel on the road daily, along with the local residents and officials from different mandals.
It is observed that even birds don’t perch on the trees. However, it seems strange that district and local officials have not paid attention to the issue.
Scientists have warned that the high pollen released by the trees, when inhaled, can cause respiratory issues. Additionally, they prevent growth of grass and other plants in their vicinity, thereby limiting food sources for other plants. The trees grew rapidly due to large-scale planting under the previous government.
People have urged the district officials to address the issue, as safety of both citizens and officials is important. They request removal of KC trees and planting of health-beneficial plants to protect public health.