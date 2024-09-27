People want road-side Kono Carpus trees removed

Wanaparthy: The Kono Carpus trees--which scientists believe harm human health--have grown abundantly on both sides of the road leading to the district offices, as well as near the Talla Cheruvu area. District officials, including the collector and SP travel on the road daily, along with the local residents and officials from different mandals.

It is observed that even birds don’t perch on the trees. However, it seems strange that district and local officials have not paid attention to the issue.

Scientists have warned that the high pollen released by the trees, when inhaled, can cause respiratory issues. Additionally, they prevent growth of grass and other plants in their vicinity, thereby limiting food sources for other plants. The trees grew rapidly due to large-scale planting under the previous government.

People have urged the district officials to address the issue, as safety of both citizens and officials is important. They request removal of KC trees and planting of health-beneficial plants to protect public health.