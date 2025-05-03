People yearning for Rahul Gandhi as PM: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Friday asserted that in the upcoming elections, people of the country will make senior party leader Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

He said people want Congress governance at the Centre, and those days are coming soon. After Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister, the country will be governed in a just manner, beyond caste and religion. If people are to live happily and peacefully, Rahul must become PM. For the return of ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, he must be the PM.

Reddy pointed out that from Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi, and now Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – the entire family has always worked within the framework of social justice. Rahul’s family always worked with harmony among all castes and religions. More than political gain, Rahul’s intention is the well-being of people.

He said the Congress never played politics just for votes. “Congress means people, and people mean Congress – that is what Rahul’s family stands for. All parties play politics for votes, but Rahul Gandhi’s agenda is to ensure people’s welfare and development while in power, and to fight for public issues while in the Opposition,”

he said. According to Reddy, as part of Rahul Gandhi’s agenda, the Telangana government successfully carried out a caste census. “We, as the soldiers of the Congress party, along with our leader Rahul Gandhi, welcome Prime Minister Modi’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste census. We are not criticising it at all’, he stated.