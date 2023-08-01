Petition in HC to declare Minister Srinivas Goud’s election in 2018 “invalid”

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice M. Lakshman on Monday heard the petition filed by Raghavendra Raju seeking a direction to declare the election of V Srinvas Goud, MLA (BRS) Mahbubnagar, as “invalid” on ground that he during the 2018 general elections uppressed and concealed certain information pertaining to lands and loans obtained by his wife in the affidavit submitted before the returning officer (RO).

The petitioner contended that Goud, in collusion with the RO had changed the affidavit. His counsel claimed that Goud filed three affidavits before the RO during the election on November 14 and November 19 and another. Goud, in collusion with the RO has replaced the entire affidavit dated November 14 that of with affidavit dated November 19, in blatant violation of RP Act.

The judge, after hearing the contention of the counsel observed, the law permits a candidate to improvise his election affidavit. Hence, the affidavit dated November 19 has been taken on record. He adjourned the petition to August 7 for further hearing.

The counsel for Goud informed the court that the petitioner is spreading false information pertaining to the case in the media, He sought a direction to the petitioner to restrain him from speaking about the case to the media.

Justice Lakshman, after hearing the counsel, directed the petitioner not to refer to the court proceedings in the petition to the media without court’s permission, file the list of witnesses proposed to be examined on August 7 and took on record the affidavit dated November 19 filed by Goud.

Election of Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar MLA, challenged

The single bench of Dr. Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of the High Court on Monday heard the petition filed by Bandi Sanjay, Karimnagar MP, seeking a direction to declare the election of Gangula Kamalakar, minister and MLA of BRS “invalid” on ground he had suppressed and concealed certain information in his election affidavit before the Karimnagar returning officer in the 2018 general elections.

The court appointed Shailaja, district judge (retired) to cross examine Bandi Sanjay from August 12 to 17. Hearing in the case was adjourned to August 21.

CJ administers oath to three new judges

On Monday morning Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe administered the oath to three new judges as additional judges---Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, Anil Kumar Jukanti and Sujana Kalasikam, judicial officer as additional judges of the court.

All the Judges, the Advocate-General, the Additional Advocate-General, Special GPs, GPs, AGPs, senior advocates, registrars and other staff attended the swearing-in ceremony at court no 1.