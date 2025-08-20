Live
Photographers honoured on World Photography Day, Hans India's Srinivas Setty felicitated
In celebration of World Photography Day, the SKY Foundation hosted a felicitation ceremony to honour photographers who have made significant contributions to various newspapers. The event aimed to recognise the impactful role of photography in shaping public perception and documentation of events.
Awardees received mementoes and certificates in acknowledgment of their distinguished service. Among those recognised was Srinivas Setty, a prominent photographer from The Hans India. The ceremony was attended by SKY Foundation President Dr. Y. Sanjeeva Kumar, Vice President O. Pavani, and other distinguished guests.
The SKY Foundation expressed its commitment to celebrating the art of photography, recognising that a single image can evoke powerful emotions and influence the nation.