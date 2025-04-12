Phule, a great personality who fought for equality: Surekha

Hanamkonda: Mahatma Jyotirao Phule is one of the great personalities who fought for equality among all sections of society, said Minister Konda Surekha while paying tributes to the social reformer here at his statue on Friday Friday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, organised by the district BC Welfare department, Surekha said Phule was a visionary who fought against the ills of his time and guided future generations. She noted that Phule was the first to advocate women’s education and that his wife, Savitribai, served as the first woman teacher. She mentioned that Dr BR Ambedkar followed the path laid by Phule and took inspiration from his service to society.

The Phule couple brought several reforms that have earned them a permanent place in history, she said. She emphasised that the benefits we are reaping today are the result of the hard work of such great personalities who worked for betterment of society. She stated that with intent to ensure rightful representation for BC communities based on population statistics, the government has initiated and is implementing a BC caste census. She urged everyone to strive toward fulfilling ideals of these great leaders.