Physical verification for new Aadhaar Card appliers

Hyderabad: Sources of the UIDAI organisation revealed that physical verification will be conducted with the permission of the State government for those who have applied for Aadhaar card for the first time after the age of eighteen years. It has been revealed that a passport verification type system has been prepared for this purpose.

In this direction, the state governments will appoint nodal officers and sub-divisional officers in the district and sub-divisional stations. Officials also stated that district head post offices and other Aadhaar centers will be specially selected for physical verification.

In this order, data quality checks will be conducted on the details of those applying for the first time. After that, it will be sent for verification through the service portal. Aadhaar will be issued within 180 days of clearance after completion of verification under Sub Divisional Magistrate.

UIDAI Deputy Director General Prashant Kumar Singh said that all these new rules are only for first-time applicants above 18 years of age. After the Aadhaar card is issued, the details can be updated in the usual way.