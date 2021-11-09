PIL challenges appointment of members to TSPSC

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Rajashekar Reddy directed the Principal Secretary to the Government, GAD, Principal Secretary, Law Department, Secretary, TS Public Service Commission and the six persons, who have been appointed as the members to the State Public Service Commission, to file their response by November 29.



The bench, during the course of adjudication, felt that the issue of appointment of members to the TSPSC was a service matter and as per the Supreme Court orders, PILs were not maintainable on this issue.

The bench heard the plea filed by Prof A Vinayak Reddy challenging the appointment of Ramavath Dhan Singh, Prof Bandi Linga Reddy, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Karam Ravinder Reddy, Dr Aravilli Chandra Sekhar Rao and R Satyanarayana as members to the TSPSC vide GO Ms No 108 General Administration Department dated 19/05/2021 and seeking suspension of the GO stating that the above members were appointed in violation of the Regulations 32a and 32b of Telangana State Public Service Commission.