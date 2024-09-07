PIL in HC on defection of 10 MLAs to Cong

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench of CJ Alok Aradhe and Justice Sreenivas Rao on Friday “declined” to hear the PIL (at scrutiny stage) filed by Dr Kilari Anand Paul, President, Praja Shanti Party, seeking a direction to all 10 MLAs, who defected to the Congress Party “not to participate in the ensuing Assembly proceedings & disqualify them” as they had defected, without resigning from the original party, on which symbol they won.

The bench, after hearing Dr. Paul in person, observed three writs have been filed seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to pass suitable orders on the petitions filed seeking disqualification of MLAs Danam Nagender (Khairatabad),Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadradri- Kothagudem) and Kadiam Srihari (Ghanpur).

Recently, the single judge bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy had heard the three writs elaborately and “reserved orders” on August 7. Still the orders are awaited. Hence, the CJ bench on Friday was not inclined to hear the PIL, but Dr. Paul is given the liberty to make a mention of the PIL before the bench of Justice Reddy.

Dr. Paul in his PIL said 10 MLAs of BRS and other parties had defected to the Congress--Nagender, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal),Srihari, Venkat Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), Kale Yadiah (Chevella), T Prakash Goud(Rajendranagar), M Sanjay Kumar (Jagtal),Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), and Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally). He sought a direction to the Speaker to disqualify them and also a direction that they should not participate in the Assembly proceedings.

The petition was disposed off.

PIL to stay sale of paddy alleging loss of Rs. 1,100 crore to State exchequer

Notices issued to govt to respond within four weeks

On Friday the Telangana HC division bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil supplies), MD, Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd, VC&MD of the corporation, commissioner, Civil Supplies, directing them to respond within four weeks furnishing reply to the contention of the petitioner that large-scale illegalities have occurred in the corporation/department in the sale of paddy beyond the stipulated 90-day tender period at a lower rate.

The bench was adjudicating the PIL filed by Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, former MLA (BRS) from Warangal district, alleging large-scale illegalities in the corporation due to which the State exchequer suffered loss of Rs.1100 crore.

Avinash Desai, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the corporation sold paddy at Rs.20,040/MT when the prevailing market price was Rs.22,300, resulting in a loss of Rs.188.7 crore of public money.

Even after expiry of 90 days as on May 25 this year, private bidders--Kendriya Bhandar, National Federation of Farmers Procurement Processing and Retailing Cooperative of India Ltd, Hyd, Manchukonda Agrotech Pvt Ltd., Miryalaguda, Hindustan Enterprises, Hyd, Hindustan Enterprises, Hyderabad, L G Agro Industries, Nizamabad--were accommodated with a lower price of Rs.20,040/MT due to which the department suffered a loss of Rs. 2,260/ MT.

The counsel prayed the court to issue a direction to forfeit the earnest money deposit and security deposit of the millers who participated in the tenders. Despite the expiry of the mandatory 90 days’ time, the bidders illegally took away the paddy from the millers with the support of the corporation and government machinery.

Hearing in the case was adjourned by four weeks for filing counter-affidavits.