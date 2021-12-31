Piled up scrapped currency notes on highway stir Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police are in a state of uncertainty as torn currency ( scrapped notes) piled up on the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway at Bussapur in Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district.

A police official (on condition of anonymity) said they were also investigating whether the fake currency notes were scrapped as they could not be exchanged. Locals say the scraps of currency notes were scattered on the road as vehicles moved over a gunny bag that fell from a lorry on Wednesday.

Locals said the new currency notes in the denomination of 2000, 500 and 100, which were recently minted by the RBI, were scattered. They are sample notes designed for children to play with or they are the original currency or are counterfeit notes. Why were they originally changed to scrap and where were they being taken to. These and many such questions are being asked. Police examined the scene based on information provided by locals. "Normally the RBI does not move like this unless it burns the old notes in a secret place in order to destroy them. Assuming this is the case it could be black money or counterfeit notes. We are examining the CCTV footage to find out from which vehicle they slipped, "said a senior police official.

There has been a lot of discussion among the people while police officials are tight-lipped. The debate over whether notes can be removed from a terrorist dump is succinctly weaved into stories in a way that no one likes.