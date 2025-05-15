Pillalamarri Prepares for Global Spotlight as Miss World Contestants Arrive on May 16

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar’s historic and iconic tourism site, Pillalamarri, is all set to step into the global limelight as Miss World contestants from 22 countries are scheduled to visit the ancient banyan wonder on May 16 at 5 PM, as part of the ongoing Miss World beauty pageant being held in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31.

In anticipation of this high-profile visit, District Collector Vijayaendra Boie, along with SP D. Janaki, Additional Collectors Shivendra Pratap (Local Bodies) and Mohan Rao (Revenue), conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements on Thursday. From tight security protocols to showcasing cultural heritage, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a memorable experience for the international guests.

Located just 4.5 km from Mahabubnagar town, Pillalamarri is home to a majestic 700-year-old banyan tree, spreading across 3.5 acres. Once known as Peerlamarri, it is now revered as a natural and spiritual heritage site, attracting thousands of visitors annually.

The ancient tree, recognized as one of the largest in India by the Telangana Forest Department, symbolizes endurance and regeneration. After suffering damage in 2017, the tree underwent advanced treatments like IV chlorpyrifos injections and is now thriving under protective care, with tourists able to view it from a specially constructed foot-over bridge.

The Miss World delegation will spend two hours exploring Pillalamarri’s archaeological museum, which houses rare sculptures, ancient coins, and relics from the Stone Age to the Qutb Shahi era. Notably, the Sri Rajarajeshwara Temple, reconstructed at this site after being relocated from Eerladinne due to the Srisailam project, showcases Vijayanagara architectural brilliance and religious harmony with artifacts from Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions.

Complementing the museum are a mini zoo, deer park, aquariums, and interpretation centers, making Pillalamarri a unique blend of heritage, knowledge, and nature.

Collector Vijayaendra Boie emphasized the need for seamless coordination among departments, with cultural performances and guided tours planned for the visitors. Instructions were issued to ensure that every moment of the visit reflects Telangana’s hospitality and vibrant culture.

SP D. Janaki confirmed that a security force of 1,000 personnel has been deployed, with support from IG Satyanarayana, Jogulamba Zone DIG L.H. Chauhan, and senior officers. Additional SP Ramulu, DFO Satyanarayana, Municipal Commissioner Maheshwar Reddy, RDO Naveen, and DEO Praveen Kumar were among those present during the review.

This prestigious visit is seen as a golden opportunity to promote Telangana’s tourism to the international stage. With the state’s tourism slogan, “Telangana Zaroor Aana”, officials hope the Miss World contestants will become global ambassadors for its beauty, culture, and history.

Ends.