Pilot Rohit Reddy meets Mudhiraj association, assures of support community

Tandur MLA candidate Pilot Rohit Reddy said that the Mudhiraj community is a strong social group that rules politics. He participated and spoke as the chief guest at the Mudhiraj Athmeeya Sammelan program organized in Tandoor town center on Sunday. He said that the Telangana government has laid great emphasis on the development of Mudhiraju and opined that he would support the welfare of Tandur Mudhiraj.

He said that he will not forget the fame that Mudhiraju gave him and said that they have seen many Chief Ministers and political leaders in the past, but not seen a single Chief Minister who supported Mudhiraj community.









He said more ponds will be established across the constituency..He said that he was born in Tandur and was always available and serving the people and asked the attendees not to be fooled by the gimmicks of the Congress. He asked people to give him a huge victory.

