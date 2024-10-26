Pink Walk for breast Cancer awareness launched

Justice Surepalli Nanda emphasized the rising cases of breast cancer among women and the necessity of awareness during the Pink Walk organized by Renova Century Oncology.

October is recognized globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aimed at promoting the importance of early detection, prevention, and screening of breast cancer.

In celebration of this month, Renova Century Oncology organized a 3 km Pink Walk from from its campus, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills to City Center, Road No. 1, Banjara Hills. Justice Nanda, the chief guest, inaugurated the event by flagging it off and releasing balloons. She also launched Renova Cancer Center's special cancer screening package (Rs.999) during the event. Medical professionals, nursing, and paramedical staff from Renova Group actively participated in the walk, which featured slogans and placards aimed at raising awareness.

Justice Nanda praised the initiative to organize the walk for breast cancer awareness. She pointed out that due to changing lifestyles, stress, and other factors, women face numerous health challenges, particularly cancer. She noted that breast cancer cases are increasingly being reported across all age groups.

Justice Nanda mentioned that breast cancer affects approximately 2.3 million women globally each year. She highlighted the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) launched in 2021, aiming to reduce the mortality rate by 2.5% annually by 2040 through early detection and awareness.

She recommended maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and alcohol. She stressed the need for government and private partnerships to raise awareness through health camps.

Dr. Srinivas Juluri, Chief Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Robotic & Hypec Surgeon, Renova Century Oncology said that if breast cancer is detected at an early stage, many lives can be saved. For this, it is very useful for anyone to self-examine their breasts. Are there any breast lumps?, skin discoloration?, any differences in breast sizes? They want to look closely at that. Next, are the nipples indented?, red?, skin discolored?, are the nipples bleeding? It is advised to observe. Also, from the age of 40, they are told to undergo a mammogram examination once a year. This is even more important if someone in the family has had breast or ovarian cancer before, he said.

He urged women to conduct monthly self-exams and to consult a doctor immediately if they notice any changes. Maintaining a healthy weight, a balanced diet, and considering genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations in cases of family history were also recommended.

During the event, Mr. Ravindranath Garaga, COO of Renova Group of Hospitals, expressed gratitude to Justice Nanda for being the chief guest. He stated that awareness and preventive measures can significantly help in combating breast cancer.

He further emphasized that Renova Hospitals provide advanced treatment options and state-of-the-art facilities for patients facing various cancer challenges, ensuring quality care is accessible to everyone. He stated that Renova Hospitals has a team of competent doctors, nurses and professionals who work with dedication and diligence.

The event was attended by several prominent medical professionals, including Dr. K Srinivasa Rao, Senior Consultant & Head of Radiation Oncology, Dr. Udaykumar Punukollu, Senior Consultant Medical & Hemato-Oncologist, Dr. Ashwin Pandit, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Nishit Vaddeboina, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Dr. Jyoti Jonnadula, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Dr. S Arjun, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Mr.Zaheer Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Mr.D Dinesh, Vice President, Corporate Services, Mr.Sai Babu, General Manager, Mr.T.Sai Kumar, Corporate Services, Non-Medical Staff, Nursing and Para Medical Staff.

By participating in this event, Renova Century Hospitals aims to empower women with knowledge and encourage them to prioritize their health.



















