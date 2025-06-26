PJP Dam Nears Full Capacity with Heavy Inflows; Authorities Regulate Outflows to Maintain Safety

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) dam, a critical irrigation and power generation structure on the Krishna River, recorded a substantial surge in inflows and regulated outflows as of 6:00 PM on June 26, 2025. With the onset of early monsoon showers in the upstream regions, water levels have risen significantly, prompting coordinated management of the reservoir through controlled spillway discharge and lift irrigation operations.

Current Reservoir Status:

Water Level: 317.360 meters (1,041.207 feet)

Full Reservoir Level (FRL): 318.516 meters (1,045 feet)

Gross Storage Capacity: 7.389 TMC

Live Storage (usable): 3.682 TMC

Maximum Gross Capacity (at FRL): 9.657 TMC

The water level has approached near capacity, standing just 1.156 meters below the Full Reservoir Level. With 3.682 TMC of live storage, the dam has sufficient reserves to meet both irrigation and power demands over the short term.

Inflows and Outflows:

Inflow: 98,000 cusecs

Total Outflow: 1,03,307 cusecs

Due to substantial inflows from upstream catchment areas, the dam management has initiated major outflow operations to ensure reservoir safety and balance.

Break-up of Outflows:

Spillway Discharge: 73,998 cusecs (via 12 gates)

Power House Discharge: 27,461 cusecs

Lift Irrigation & Canal Drawals:

Bhima Lift-I: 650 cusecs

Koilsagar Lift: 315 cusecs

Left Main Canal (LMC): 550 cusecs

Right Main Canal (RMC): 290 cusecs

RDS Link Canal: 150 cusecs

Parallel Canal & Bhima Lift-II: Nil

Evaporation Loss: 43 cusecs

Nettampadu Lift: Nil

Other Drawals: Nil

The current outflow exceeds the inflow marginally by about 5,307 cusecs, which may indicate proactive water level control measures by dam authorities to prepare for potential further inflow surges.

Operational Observations:

The spillway gates have been actively used to release excess water, signaling a precautionary flood regulation mechanism.

The powerhouse continues to discharge over 27,000 cusecs, contributing to electricity generation while helping manage reservoir levels.

The Bhima and Koilsagar lift irrigation schemes are drawing moderate volumes, indicating active use of water for irrigation, although Nettampadu and Bhima-II lifts remain idle, likely due to operational or demand-related reasons.

Water is being channeled through the Left and Right Main Canals and the RDS Link Canal, ensuring supply to agricultural zones downstream.

Safety and Management Outlook:

With the monsoon intensifying, dam authorities are maintaining vigilant oversight. Engineers are carefully balancing inflows and outflows to protect structural integrity and avoid downstream flooding. Farmers and residents along the riverbanks and canal networks are advised to remain alert and follow any updates issued by irrigation and disaster management departments.

Conclusion:

The current status of the PJP Dam reflects healthy reservoir levels with robust water management in place. While the situation is under control, authorities are likely to adjust gate operations in line with weather forecasts and further upstream inflows. Continued monitoring and timely communication with downstream stakeholders remain essential to ensure safety and optimal water usage.