PJTSAU to launch innovative agriculture business incubator

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind combined with innovation Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) is to launch an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cell in the university.

According to the PJTSAU sources, the IPR unit will be acting as a facilitator in the process of how to take the agriculture products into the market.

Since there are so many agriculture products in the market the university wanted to ensure that its efforts stand out uniquely.

"This includes both the application of technology as well as different process adopted to come up with the agriculture-based products." This is where the IPR plays a key role, a university official said.

This will be closely working with the agriculture business incubation centre. The centre has processing units for grains, bakery and others.

Besides, it will also be proposing to use boiler technologies. This is going to be a new addition to the incubation centre.

The university is trying to explore how grains, pulses, cereals and other agriculture crops could be given value addition and make them into marketable items.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior university official said, "The efforts of the PJTSAU are in line with the State government's vision to come up with different kinds of food processing units to create value addition to the raw agriculture produce.

In turn, the value addition will benefit to fetch more income to the farmers when the raw agriculture produce is supplied as material for the market-ready finished goods."

Thus, the agriculture business incubator provides an end-to-end ecosystem to equip the young agriculture graduates of the university on the agriculture science, business and marketing and technology and legal aspects.

In turn, this is expected to empower those studying agriculture in Telangana not to wait for the job opportunities.

Instead to take up with training in the agribusiness, entrepreneurship, creating value addition, marketing economics as well as legal aspects to create job opportunities.

When contacted the PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr A Praveen Rao said that the university is focusing on more innovative aspects while launching the incubator.

Along with it, the IPR cell will also be launched soon as the university IPR policy has already been cleared by the board, he said.