Plot to kill Minister : One accused confesses to hiring contract killers

Petbasheerabad: The eight persons who were arrested by the Cyberabad police a few days ago and sent to judicial remand for conspiring the murder of Minister V Srinivas Goud were taken into police custody on Wednesday. The arrested were Yadaiah, Nagaraju, Vishwanath, Raghavender Raju, Madhusudhan, Munnar Ravi, Thapa and Amarender.

A police official on the condition of anonymity said, "All the persons arrested for plotting to kill the Minister were taken into police custody and were brought to the police station from Chanchalguda prison. They were questioned about their role in the conspiracy and also about the financial aspects of the entire crime that the gang had planned." He informed that during the questioning, some of the accused had revealed that they were only hired to eliminate the Minister, but did not know the exact modus operandi of the conspiracy.

"However, Raghavender Raju confessed that he was harassed by the Minister and for this reason, he had hired the supari killers to execute the murder plan. The statements of all the arrested persons would be matched with each other and based on the statements, further course of action would be initiated," added the official.

According to sources, the arrested were brought to the police station by covering their faces and were kept in two separate rooms for questioning. General public and the media were also barred from entering the police station premises.