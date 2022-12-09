PM, HM & team BJP achieved impossible in Gujarat: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Gujarat State BJP for a spectacular victory in the State Assembly elections.

In a statement here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the State team have achieved the impossible, a successive seventh term victory.

"The Gujarat victory is historic and unprecedented in the political history of independent India. After this term, BJP would have been in power in Gujarat for consecutive 35 years, an extraordinary feat in any democracy. The Gujarat model and Narendra Modi model of governance are real. This has been validated for the seventh term, by people of Gujarat. "I heartily thank people of Gujarat for their continuous support to BJP for around three decades," he added. The regular electoral term 'anti-incumbency' has been rendered meaningless by voters of Gujarat. They have enabled BJP with an astounding strike rate of over 84 per cent in the elections, Rao said.