PM insulted TS by hijacking loco unit to Gujarat: KTR

Hyderabad: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the BRS Government, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the PM has insulted the people of the state by setting up the Rs 520-crore wagon factory while "taking away" the Rs 20,000-crore locomotive factory to Gujarat. Referring to PM's comments that there are thousands of teacher posts vacant in Telangana, KTR said it is like "pot calling the kettle black" as the Centre is not filling more than 16 lakh central government jobs and is permanently privatising jobs in public sector organisations.

"Before speaking about the vacancies in state universities, the PM should have spoken about how the state Governor had trampled on the law by not accepting the bill passed by the state government to fill vacancies in Universities,” he said.

He further said KTR did not say a single word about the Bayyaram steel factory which was part of the AP Bifurcation Act aiming to provide employment to 15,000 locals. “It has become a habit for Modi to come to Telangana, lash out at the BRS government, speak lies, and give a lecture,” he said.

KTR said the PM, who spoke about the Telangana government school education system, should know that the BRS regime is spending Rs 1.25 lakh on each student annually to impart quality education which is nowhere in the country. KTR said people of Telangana are observing the negligence and discrimination shown towards Telangana and said that BJP will be taught a lesson at the right time.

On the other hand, reacting to Modi’s speech, Congress senior leader V Hanumanth Rao said that Modi’s visit strengthened their allegation that BRS was ‘B’ team of BJP.

The attack on BRS is just shadow boxing, he felt. He said AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had sensed the nexus between these two parties long back.