PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Superstar Krishna

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed shock and grief over demise of veteran Superstar Krishna. The PM took to his Twitter handle and shared his condolences message.

He said that Krishna has won the hearts of many people through acting, as a man with golden heart and the death of the veteran actor is a huge loss to the film fraternity. Tagging Mahesh Babu, the Prime minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the family members.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor and producer Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna.

Governor conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Krishna's family and prayed the Almighty to give his family the strength and fortitude to bear with this irreparable loss.



Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday expressed deep shock over the demise of Superstar Krishna.

CM KCR informed that the veteran actor has contributed the film industry as an actor, producer and as a director for about 5 decades.

Similarly, Telangana IT & MA&UD Minister on Tuesday expressed grief over demise of Superstar Krishna. He said that Krishna will be hearts of many people with his acting in more than 350 movies. He also said that Krishna has not only contributed as an actor but has directed and produced many movies.

KTR informed that the veteran actor had played many roles and has produced many movies which gave him a separate recognition in the film industry.

He said that the demise of Superstar Krishna is a huge loss to the film industry. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family members of the veteran actor.