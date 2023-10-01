PM Modi lays foundation stone for multiple development projects in Mahaboob Nagar district.

The Prime minister Narendra Modi has layed foundation stone for multiple development projects worth of 13500 crores of rupees and dedicated them to the nation in Mahaboob Nagar today .









The development projects include impartant sectors like Road,Rail, Petroleum, Natural gas,and higher education .



On this occasion addressing the gathering PM Modi underlined the advent of festive season .And said that the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the parliament had established the spirit of Shakti Puja before onset of Navaratri . The PM had expressed his happiness in lying the foundation stone for Rail,and Road connectivity projects today which will transform the life in the region.









He highlighted the need for Rail and Road connectivity for a land locked state like Telangana for taking the goods manufactured here to the ports.The Railway line being built between Krishna and Jaklair will also be very important for the people

