PM Modi to campaign in Telangana today, to address in Zaheerabad and Medak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Telangana state on Tuesday as part of his Lok Sabha Election campaign. During his visit, Modi will be showing his support for the BJP candidates in Medak district, Zaheerabad. He will be campaigning for BB Patil and Raghunandan Rao in the region.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in a Janasabha event in Zaheerabad-Medak, which will be held at Alladurg IB Square in Andole Constituency in the afternoon. Following this, at 4 pm, Modi will address a large public gathering in Alladurgam suburb of Medak district.
Modi's campaign tour will continue as he plans to visit Vemulawada in the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency on May 8. At 10 o'clock in the morning on that day, he will be visiting the Vemulawada Srirajarajeswara Swami temple.
The Prime Minister's visit is expected to boost the morale of the BJP candidates in these constituencies and rally support for the party in Telangana state. This is seen as a crucial move in the lead up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.