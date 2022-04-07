PM Modi turned Sabka Vikas into Sabka Satyanash: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that it was not 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' but 'Sabka Satyanash', the TRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for failing to control the rising petroleum prices.

The TRS leader wrote a big open letter to the Centre on petroleum prices in the country. He said the BJP government was not only increasing the prices, but putting the blame on the State governments. He said Prime Minister Modi showed a lot of love towards the people shedding crocodile tears while his party was in opposition, but after coming to power, he left the welfare of the people to the wind.

"Ever since Modi came to power, he has made people suffer with his economic policies. Sriman Modi's rule which had a slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' has turned into 'Sabka Satynash'," said Rao.

He said that though the prices in US, Canada, UK, Germany and France were increasing, the petrol price per litre there was lesser than India. Even the prices in Sri Lanka, where there is an economic crisis, were at cheaper prices. "When the BJP government came to power in 2014, the crude oil prices were $105 US per barrel and once it touched $40, the BJP government went on increasing the prices. The prices during corona pandemic were $20 US per barrel and the prices were bound to be decreased. But, excise duty was increased by Rs 20. The prices which were Rs 70.51 for a litre of petrol and Rs 53.78 per diesel in 2014, have now reached Rs 118.19 for petrol and Rs 104.62 for diesel. The crude oil prices presently are the same when compared to 2014. The BJP leaders should answer why prices are increasing? the TRS leader demanded.

The IT Minister said that the present worst situation of the country was because of the incompetent policies of the BJP. During the last seven years, 23 crore families faced a tax burden of Rs 26.51 lakh crore, which was Rs 1 lakh from each family.

"The BJP is a broker government which is procuring petrol at a lesser price and selling it to the people at a higher price. This is a 'battebaaz' government at the Centre which is increasing the prices, but putting the blame on State governments," he said.

Adding further, Rao said, "The excise duty before 2014 was Rs 9.48 on petrol and the BJP government increased it to Rs 32.98. It decreased marginally and made Rs 27.90. The Whatsapp University batch says 41 per cent of the excise duty comes back to State, but it is false. The basic excise duty on petrol is Rs 1.40 and 41 per cent, which is 57 paise is what the States are getting. Telangana was getting 0.01 paisa per litre. Apart from this, the Centre has been increasing prices in the name of CESS. The Centre collects Rs 18 for roads and infrastructure development, Rs 2.5 for basic infrastructure, Rs 11 as special additional excise duty and collects Rs 30 per liter in different names."

Rao claimed that since 2015, the Telangana government did not increase VAT. The BJP has been giving return gifts to the people who elect them by increasing prices. He also said that there was no truth in the argument that the Russia-Ukraine war had resulted in lesser imports of oil. Indian imports from Russia are only one per cent, whereas the majority of exports are from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria and America, he said.