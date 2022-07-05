PM Modi's cryptic silence baffles TRS echelons

Hyderabad: Why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent and did not react to the questions posed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a day before the public meeting? This is the hot topic of discussion in TRS circles. Was it because the BJP has no answers or was it a strategic move?

It may be recalled that the TRS had organised a grand reception to the Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Saturday where KCR had posed nine questions. Since Modi during his brief stopover at the Begumpet airport recently had criticised the TRS government and said that it was a family rule in the state, the pink party leaders expected that Modi's tone and tenor during his address at the public meeting would be much harsh. More so because it was being held immediately after the BJP national executive. But Modi disappointed them. He did not even mention the name of KCR and went on explaining what the Centre had done in the last eight years for the country and for the state.

What has left the TRS leaders wondering is that even leaders like Amit Shah and J P Nadda did not touch upon the questions posed by KCR. Including Modi, all of them laid stress on the need for 'Double Engine Sarkar.'

The TRS leaders feel that this was a new political strategy to counter the TRS. The party, they feel, does not want to get entangled in accusations and counter-accusations but instead wants to focus more on strengthening the party at grassroots level and gain political benefits at the hustings.

"The 130 crore citizens of the country, in unison and capability, are daring the challenges and saying: 'Stop us if you have the guts'," Modi observed. He said inspiration drawn from the likes of Alluri would take the country to great heights. "There are new ideas and new possibilities now. The youth are now carrying the responsibility on their shoulders and taking the nation forward," he added.

Paying glowing tributes to Alluri, popularly called "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Forest), Modi pointed out that the legendary freedom fighter was a symbol of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat" (one nation, best nation). "From his birth to martyrdom, the life journey of Alluri Sitarama Raju is an inspiration for all of us. He had dedicated his life for the rights of Adivasis and for the freedom of the country," he said.

He also recalled that it was the centenary of the Rampa Rebellion that Alluri led in 1922. He said Rampa Rebellion's centenary will be celebrated throughout the year.

Modi said renovation of Pandrangi village, Alluri's birthplace, and the Chintapalli police station that he first attacked and construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu village would be taken up. He said a museum was being built in Lambasingi for Alluri and other Adivasi warriors.

The Prime Minister said Andhra Pradesh was a land of patriots and legends like Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the National Flag, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Potti Sriramulu and Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, the first revolutionary. The legacy of the land was inspirational, he said.

The PM said programmes like Skill India Mission, tribal art were receiving a new identity, while 'Vocal for Local' was ensuring income for the community members.

The government has changed decades old laws, that prevented the tribal people from cutting forest produce like bamboo and gave them rights over them, he said.

He also felicitated the nephew of Sitrarama Raju and Bodi Dora, grandson of Alluri's close lieutenant Mallu Dora.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Union Minister and film star K Chiranjeevi, state Tourism and Culture Minister R K Roja and others were present.