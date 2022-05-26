PM Narendra Modi slams TRS govt., calls people to end family rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to people of Telangana to free the state from family rule. He said whenever family rule was there country was pushed into scams and corruption. He said same was happening in Telangana.



Modi said while BJP believes in technology those who believe in family rule try to make state hub for suppression while BJP wants to make it Technology Hub. He said Telangana Agitation was not for one family welfare and alleged that they have been ruining the state in all respects. Such parties are biggest enemies of Democracy and country. Ek Parivar lagatar for that they resort to divide and rule policy.



Narendra Modi said that they believe in superstitions while BJP believes in technology, sab ka saath, sab vavikas. He said even Yogi Adityanath who is a sanyasi does not believe in superstitions and he is back in power for second time. In his strongest ever criticism of TRS government, Modi alleged that they had changed names of all central schemes and were claiming as if it was their greatness and innovation. The prime minister added those schemes are not bring implemented properly. He added and called upon youth in particular to change the government and bring BJP to power.

Earlier, Modi reached Begumpet Airport and was given grand welcome by Union Minister G Kishen Reddy State BJP President Bandi Sanjay and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Cultural programs like tribal dance and beating of drums were played.