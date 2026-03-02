Smart E-Mobility Boost for Divyang Students at NITK Surathkal

Surathkal: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal (NITK) has distributed a fleet of smart e-mobility vehicles to its Divyang students, aimed at easing their movement across the sprawling campus.

The vehicles were handed over by Shri Sudhir Kumar, Managing Director of PETRONET MHB Ltd., an alumnus of the institute’s 1989 Mechanical Engineering batch, along with NITK Director Prof. B. Ravi at a function held on campus recently.

The fleet comprises 25 e-bicycles and seven motorised wheelchairs, all designed and fabricated in-house by Dr. Pruthviraj, Associate Professor at NITK. The vehicles are equipped with GPS tracking and smart lock technology, and feature app-based controls. They are compatible with the URJAA solar-powered charging station installed on campus in 2022 with support from the 1970 alumni batch.

The initiative has been funded by PETRONET MHB Ltd., a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme for 2025–26.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said mobility remains a major challenge for Divyang students even after securing admission to premier institutions. He expressed satisfaction that the vehicles, developed within NITK, combine advanced features with practical usability.

Prof. Ravi welcomed the CSR support, noting that the initiative would enable students to attend classes and participate in campus activities more independently. He described the project as a model of industry-academia collaboration delivering tangible social impact.

Senior officials from PETRONET and institute functionaries, including deans and faculty members, were present at the ceremony.