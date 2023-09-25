PM to visit Telangana in Oct first week: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday thatPrime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana between October 1-3 and lay foundation for several railway projects.

Speaking on the occasion of virtually flagging off of the third Vande Bharat Train by Modi during the day, he said Modi has been taking up several initiatives for the development of the railways in Telangana.

When Modi came to power in 2014, he said, the railroad density in Telangana was meagre compared to other States. Following this, the Centre had been giving more railway projects to Telangana. For the current financial year, it has allocated Rs 4,418 crore in the railway budget for Telangana. This is against Rs 258 crore proposed for railways in 2014 during the UPA government.

In all, about Rs 31,000 crore railway projects and w

orks are in execution in Telangana, Reddy said 21 railway station modernisation works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,300 crore. The Secundrabad railway station will be developed on the lines of Hyderabad Airport. While the modernisation of the Nampally railway station is underway, he said works for the modernisation of Kacheguda will start soon. Besides, a new terminal will be coming up at Cherlapalli at an estimated cost of Rs 221 crore.

The minister said the first phase of wagon manufacturing at the KazipetWagaon factory will start soon. Production of railway components will also be started. Reddy asked people to utilise railway services, saying, the Vande Bharat trains are giving a new experience to travellers.

He said the regional ring road (RRR) connecting it with a regional rail facility will be a game changer for Hyderabad. While thanking PM for sanctioning the third Vande Bharat train to the State, he appreciated the railway officials for their efforts.