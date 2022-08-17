Poaching keeps parties busy

Hyderabad: Fierce competition is on between the three main political parties -- TRS, BJP and Congress -- in the Munugodu Assembly constituency where a bypoll is likely following the resignation of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. He joined the BJP resigning from the Congress a few days ago. The biggest challenge for these three parties is to keep their flock together till the election.

A senior leader from Choutuppal mandal and MPP Venkat Reddy resigned from the TRS despite the efforts made by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy to stop him from joining the BJP. The BJP has targeted the sulking TRS members. The saffron party does not have strong cadre in the constituency. But it hopes that once Rajagopal Reddy joins the party, his followers and cadre would become their strength. If Rajagopal's brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also keeps away from campaigning, then it could affect the Congress prospects.

The local leadership of the Congress is divided. While most of the local leaders are supporting Rajagopal Reddy, the other group is with senior Congress leader P Sravnathi.

To checkmate BJP's growth, the TRS has started luring the local Congress leaders. Senior leader Madhusudhana Chary has been entrusted with the responsibility of poaching Congress leaders. Even Jagadish Reddy is said to be in touch with a few Congress leaders. The TRS has also launched efforts to poach some local BJP leaders.

Amidst this scenario, the Congress is now faced with a major task of keeping its members together. It now wants to see that some of the local TRS leaders are lured into the party. They are looking towards the TRS leaders who are unhappy with the pink party but are not willing to join the BJP. It is learnt that those who were part of JAC during the separate Telangana movement and later joined the TRS may join the Congress.

State Congress president A Revanth Reddy will be meeting them during his padayatra in the Assembly constituency soon and invite them to join the Congress, leaders said.