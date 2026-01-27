Police arrest man with steroids worth Rs 1.60 lakh in Attapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force West Zone team apprehended a 25-year-old man on Monday for the illegal procurement and sale of steroid injections. The accused was allegedly targeting young gym-goers seeking rapid muscle growth by selling the substances without valid medical prescriptions. Police seized steroids worth Rs 1.60 lakh from his possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohd Faisal Khan, a furniture worker and resident of Kishanbagh. During the operation, officers confiscated 133 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections and 100 disposable syringes. According to the police, Faisal frequently visited a local gym where he noticed a high demand for performance enhancers. He reportedly hatched a plan to sell the drugs at inflated rates to make a profit.

Additional DCP Commissioner’s Task Force Md Iqbal Siddique stated that Faisal procured the stock from Surat via an online platform and sold it locally without a drug licence. He was intercepted near Asian Theatre in Attapur while carrying the vials. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he exploited the desire for instant physical results among the youth.

Authorities warned that while these injections are sometimes used medically for low blood pressure, their misuse for bodybuilding can lead to severe addiction and long-term organ damage. By selling these without authorisation, the accused endangered public health. The police have counselled the individuals who purchased the steroids, advising them to consult qualified medical doctors. Faisal has been handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The Task Force remains vigilant against the illegal distribution of scheduled drugs in the city to protect the health and well-being of the youth.