Police Arrest Maoists at Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border, foils their plans

The police successfully foiled the activities of the Maoists in the Tadapal forest area of Venkatapuram Mandal on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. A deputy troop commander, two troopers, and three militiamen were arrested by the police while planting landmines along the footpath to prevent people and the police from entering the forest area.

The arrested individuals were identified as Karam Bhudri, Sodi Kosi, Sodi Vijay, Kudam Dasru, Sodi Urra, and Madakam Bhima. They were found in possession of various weapons and explosives, including a DBBL gun, detonators, gelatin sticks, and electrical wires. These individuals were involved in various illegal activities and had multiple cases against them, including murder cases and planting of IEDs.



The police have urged Maoists working in the banned CPI-Maoist Party to surrender voluntarily and assured them of rehabilitation by the government. They have also advised the public not to cooperate with the banned CPI-Maoist Party.



The foiling of the Maoists' activities and the arrest of those involved in planting landmines is a significant success for the police in maintaining law and order in the region.

