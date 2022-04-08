Police arrests woman for killing 5-year-old boy

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad police on Friday arrested a woman in a murder case of a young boy from the Autonagar of the city. The police informed that the accused identified as Ruksana has apprehended Fayaz and later tied his hands and pushed him into the Nizamasagar canal. The police said that they were able to nab the accused after a thorough investigation into the case. The police informed that the accused will be produced before the court and will take steps accordingly.

On April 1, the police recovered a dead body of a young boy from the Nizamsagar canal. A boy identified as Fayaz was found dead at the Nizamsagar canal with his hands tied. The police suspect that Fayaz was killed and was later thrown into the canal.

The incident took place at Autonagar of Nizamabad. A case was registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the culprits. Fayaz's dead body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.