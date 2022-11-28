Police deny permission to Bandi Yatra from Bhainsa

Jagtial: High tension prevailed in the district on Sunday as the police arrested BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Venkatapur in the district.

The police surrounded and stopped Sanjay Kumar's vehicle by placing vehicles across the road, after he crossed Jagtial town when he was going to Nirmal to undertake his fith phase of his Praja Sangram Padayatra at Bhainsa in erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

The BJP leaders staged protests at many places in the Korutla constituency. The BJP workers expressing anger at the behaviour of the police raised slogans against them and it built up tension in the district.

The police were taking Sanjay Kumar to Karimnagar in a special vehicle. Speaking to the media he stated that what was the point of canceling the padayatra after giving permission earlier and condemned the police attitude.

Sanjay Kumar objected to the decision was taken suddenly after making arrangements for Monday's meeting of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Police were saying Bhainsa was a sensitive area and sought to know was that a restricted area and why he should not go there.

He asked how the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could manage law and order in the state if he could not manage law and order at Bhainsa. The CM should sit at home, he said and added that he was going to Karimnagar at the request of the police and wait until Monday afternoon. He said he will move the court and seek permission tomorrow.