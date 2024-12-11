Live
Police Detained Mohan Babu's Manager Kiran
The Pahadisharif police have arrested Venkat Kiran Kumar in connection with the case involving actor Manchu Manoj.
Hyderabad: The Pahadisharif police have arrested Venkat Kiran Kumar in connection with the case involving actor Manchu Manoj. Venkat Kiran Kumar, who works as a manager for veteran actor Mohan Babu, has been accused of assaulting Manoj.
The arrest comes after allegations were made against Kiran Kumar, leading to a formal investigation by the authorities. The police are currently probing the incident to uncover further details regarding the circumstances of the assault and its motive.
