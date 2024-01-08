Police detains two youths in hours after assaulting woman in Old City

Hyderabad: The police arrested two youths in an hour after they reportedly sexually misbehaved with a girl on Saturday. This atrocity took place in Hyderabad's Old city. A young woman was raped by two accused who said they would take her to the police station. The incident came to light in Bandlaguda police station on Saturday midnight. Immediately after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested both the accused within hours.

According to the police, the young woman (21) from Suryapet lives with her brother and mother. On Saturday, the victim had an argument with her brother over something and he seems to have slapped her. Due to this, the young lady got upset and left for Hyderabad by bus.

She alighted at MGBS bus stand at 10.40 pm, had tea at a nearby tea shop and walked towards Afzalganj. In this sequence, Mulakapenta Srikanth (22) of Gausnagar and Panaganti Kashivishwanath (32) of Afzalganj chased her on a two-wheeler.

When they approached the victim and asked where she was going, she said that she was going to the police station. They said that they will drop her at the police station and took her on a bike. After that in one area they offered her ice cream and made her believe in them.

After that, the victim was taken to Srikanth's scrap godown near Lakeview Hills and raped. Later, as she was being taken to another place on a bike, the young woman shouted loudly. Seeing that the locals were alert, the accused fled leaving the young woman there.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and collected the details from the victim. The young woman showed the police the godown where she was assaulted. When they found out that the godown was Srikanth, one of the accused, they immediately detained him.

Kashi Vishwanath was also arrested based on Srikanth’s information. It was found that both the accused had raped the victim. In this order, the police registered a case based on the complaint of the young woman and started an investigation.