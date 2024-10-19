Police foil UM Bandi's Chalo Secretariat at Liberty Center

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue in Liberty as Group-I aspirants and BJP cadre have entered an argument with the BRS leaders and cadre. As Bandi Sanjay's rally reached Liberty, the Union Minister wished to garland the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in protest against GO No. 29. At the same time, BRS activists, including its leaders RS Praveen Kumar, Dasoju Shravan, and Jai Simha, son of the Mushirabad MLA, were also present.



This face-off between the two groups resulted in an argument between the BRS leaders and the protesting unemployed of Bandi Sanjay's 'Chalo Secretariat' rally. The tension escalated when the protesting job aspirants chanted slogans asking the BRS leaders to go back amid the heavy deployment of police at the Liberty Center. The police bundled Bandi Sanjay Kumar into a police vehicle to prevent the situation from going out of control.







