Police issues lookout notices on former MLA Shakeel in Praja Bhavan accident case

The police have issued lookout notices to Shakeel, former MLA of BRS from Bodhan in the Praja Bhavan accident case. DCP Vijay Kumar has disclosed key points regarding the case stating that Shakeel is accused of helping his son escape in the Panjagutta accident case, and both Shakeel and his son Raheel have fled to Dubai.

The police have already arrested the Panjagutta Inspector and the Bodhan CI in connection with this case. There is evidence suggesting that the police assisted the accused, and a total of 16 people have been booked in connection with the case. Seven others are currently absconding, and efforts are being made to locate them.

On December 23, Rahil, the son of former BRS MLA Shakeel, rammed the barricades at Praja Bhavan with a car, causing injuries to several people.

However, allegations emerged that the Panjagutta police station staff had helped Rahil escape, prompting higher officials to launch an investigation in that direction.