Police Martyrs’ Day: Essay Competition Announcement

On the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day on October 21, following the directives of the State DGP, an essay writing competition titled “My Role in Enhancing Police Prestige in Society” will be held across every district.
NagarKurnool: On the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day on October 21, following the directives of the State DGP, an essay writing competition titled “My Role in Enhancing Police Prestige in Society” will be held across every district. Students and general citizens in Nagarkurnool district are encouraged to participate by submitting short films and photography as part of the competition. Entries should be uploaded via the provided Google Form in honor of Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day. The district SP stated that prizes will be awarded to the best submissions.
He urged students and citizens from all police stations in Nagarkurnool district to participate actively in writing essays on the significance of Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day. The essay contest will remain open for submissions until October 27. Participants are advised to complete their essays and upload them to the Google Form by the deadline.