Police observes many cases of ganja smuggling in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: Over the last few days, Rangareddy district have gained the ill fame of being called the hub for ganja smuggling. The ganja is being supplied to various parts of the country through various places in Rangareddy district. The Cyberabad and Rachakonda limits police have nabbed several gangs those involved in Marijuana transporting and peddling in the district and in suburbs of Hyderabad.



In the recent case, Shamshabad SOT and Miyapur Police arrested a gang involved in the smuggling of Marijuana. The police have seized 800 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 67 lakh, 1 car, 1 DCM, 5 Mobiles from the possession of the gang members. In another case, Shamshabad SOT police nabbed a gang supplying Marijuana. A total of Five smugglers were arrested at Thimmappur in Kothur zone of Rangareddy district. Police have seized Rs 70 lakh worth of Marijuana, three cars, mobile phones and cash worth Rs 2.10 lakh from them. The Marijuana stock was being transported to Maharashtra.

Similarly, the Rachakonda SOT police arrested an international Marijuana gang while they were transporting the Marijuana to Maharashtra. The SOT police recovered 1240 kgs of Marijuana worth Rs. 2.08 crores, three cars, Rs.5 lakhs cash and two mobiles from the accused. In another case, LB Nagar SOT police detained interstate Marijuana gang while they were transporting Marijuana in a load of bananas truck to Nagpur in Maharashtra. The police recovered 110 kgs Marijuana worth Rs. 18.50 lakhs, Mini Ashoka Leyland Vehicle, 3 mobile phones, Cash Rs 1100 from the accused.