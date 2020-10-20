Police, officials behaving like TRS workers, alleges Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the unwarranted enthusiasm shown by police in the name of inspecting the vehicle of Raghunandana Rao, party contestant in Dubbaka by-election. Condemning the conduct of the police he said that the motivated, biased and overaction of the police exposes the gross misuse of official machinery by the ruling TRS government in the elections.

He alleged that the TRS has been resorting to all kinds of irregularities with the sole objective of winning the elections.

Kumar alleged that some of the officials have forgotten their responsibilities and behaving like TRS party men. When it is the case of BJP, the officials and police have been creating hurdles to stall even the BJPs poll campaign in Dubbaka, he said. He demanded the Chief Electoral Officer to take steps to ensure free and fair polls are held in Dubbaka by-elections. He said if the existing circumstances continue, then, the polls cannot take place in a fair and free manner.

The BJP MP alleged that the highhandedness of the police against the BJP leaders and the party has gone to an extent that they are not allowed even to stage peaceful protests against the anti-people policies of the ruling TRS.

Terming the dectatorial actions of the ruling TRS against the BJP workers are highly objectionable and warned that ruling party that it will have to pay for it as people are all set to teach it a lesson.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna and party State vice-president Ch Ramachandra Reddy accused Finance Minister T Harish Rao of trying to unleash fear among the BJP leaders and party by using police and officials in Dubbaka.

They alleged that the Finance Minister is also threatening people that they will not get benefits of various government schemes if they fail to vote to the ruling party.

The BJP leaders said that TRS and the Finance Minister are of failure in the elections. Because, people in Dubbaka could clearly see the difference in the development took place in the neighbouring Siddpet, Gajwel and Sircill- All the assembly constituencies represented by the KCR and his family.

Calling the Finance Minister "Harassment Rao", Aruna said, " BJP workers and leaders are harassed, the power supply has been cut to create hurdles in the campaign."