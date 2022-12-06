Police seize 900 kg adulterated mirchi poweder

Kodangal: The task force and police teams from Kodangal of Vikarabad district raided a grocery shop in Kodangal on Monday and seized chilli powder packets having no trade mark or any kind of labels on the packets.

According to Kodangal police, it is learnt that the shop owner Javerilala of Ramdev Kirana shop had sourced 10 packets of adulterer mirchi powder from Avasula Srinivsa Chari of Kapulapuram village in Gandeed mandal.

After getting this information, the police swung into action and arrested Srinivas Chary and seized from him more than 190 kg of adultured mirchi powder from his house.

Upon further inquiry, the police traced the main source of the adultrated mirchi powder supplier to be one Rudrasekhar resident of Uppal in Hyderabad. Based on the inputs, the police teams visited Hyderabad and took Rudrasekhar into custody and seized about 800 kg of adultered mirchi powder from him. The accused would adulterate the chilli powder by mixing flour and edible colors and supplying the same to the different regions of the State.

"All the accused who have been indulging in selling adultrated mirchi powder have been arrested. They have confessed their crime and cases have been booked against all those involved in the manufacture, supply and selling of the adulturated mirhci poweder to the public. They have been sent for remand," said Parigi DSP Karunakar Reddy, while addressing media along with Circle inspector and sub inspector of Kodangal.