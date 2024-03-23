Police seized five tractors of sand that were being transported illegally

Nagarkurnool : Mahesh, Govindusiva and Saikumar of Gouraram village of Telakapalli mandal were transporting sand illegally in tractors from Dundubhi river on Friday night when Telakapalli SI Naresh seized them near Gouraram gate and took them to the police station. Lakshmaiah and Mahesh of Manthati village of Nagarkarnool mandal were illegally taking sand from Dundubhi stream in their tractors and were seized near the mandal center and taken to the police station. SI Naresh said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.







