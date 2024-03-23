Live
- No mic, no stage: BJP plans new campaign strategy
- Udayagiri: Vijayasai questions fielding of NRIs
- BRS MLC Kavitha meets her son at ED office, asks him to stay strong
- Belagavi has received a good response in all surveys we have conducted: Siddaramaiah
- Apple Cancels MicroLED Screen Plans, Bloomberg Reports
- Lavu contesting for 2nd time from Narasaraopet
- Grounds for arrest: ED must give in writing to accused: SC
- Only 38% water in reservoirs for summer season
- PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Bhutan, calls it 'beacon of hope' for families
- HC questions govt over permission to bar in residential area
Just In
Police seized five tractors of sand that were being transported illegally
Highlights
Mahesh, Govindusiva and Saikumar of Gouraram village of Telakapalli mandal were transporting sand illegally in tractors from Dundubhi river on Friday night when Telakapalli SI Naresh seized them near Gouraram gate and took them to the police station.
Nagarkurnool : Mahesh, Govindusiva and Saikumar of Gouraram village of Telakapalli mandal were transporting sand illegally in tractors from Dundubhi river on Friday night when Telakapalli SI Naresh seized them near Gouraram gate and took them to the police station. Lakshmaiah and Mahesh of Manthati village of Nagarkarnool mandal were illegally taking sand from Dundubhi stream in their tractors and were seized near the mandal center and taken to the police station. SI Naresh said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT