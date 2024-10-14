Political Leaders and Civil Rights Activists Pay Tribute to Prof. Saibaba

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Prof. Saibaba have been brought to his residence in Jawahar Nagar, Moula Ali. Several political leaders, public organizations, and civil rights activists visited the residence to pay their respects to the late professor.

Prof. Saibaba, known for his work in advocating for the rights of marginalized communities and his involvement in social justice movements, has left a lasting impact on those who fought alongside him. His passing has sparked a wave of tributes from political leaders and social activists who remembered him for his contributions to human rights and his relentless efforts in supporting the underprivileged.

Leaders from various civil rights organizations and public groups paid their last respects, honoring his legacy of activism and advocacy for justice. Many expressed their condolences and lauded Prof. Saibaba for his dedication to the welfare of marginalized communities.