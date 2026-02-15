Political power play unfolds across Karimnagar and neighbouring municipalities

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections witnessed a tightly contested multi-party battle, with the BJP, BRS, Congress and independent candidates sharing victories across key divisions, particularly in the villages merged with the corporation. The results reflected a competitive political landscape, with voters distributing their mandate across party lines.

In the seven divisions of Karimnagar Rural mandal that went to polls under the corporation limits, the BJP secured a dominant performance by winning five divisions. Bari Aparna won from the 1st division (Arepalli), Kolagani Srinivas triumphed in the 2nd division (Teegala Guttapalli), Sadineni Lavanya secured the 3rd division (Teegala Guttapalli–Vallampahad), Bhupathi Ravinder claimed the 4th division (Gopalpur–Durshed), and Mayakala Venkatesh emerged victorious in the 6th division (Bommaka).

The BRS managed to capture the 5th division of Bommakal–Durshed through Gade Rupa, while independent candidate Sameena Parveen won the 34th division of Bommakal–Krishnanagar, underscoring the fragmented yet vibrant nature of the contest.

Senior leaders also made headlines during the elections. Former mayor Y Sunil Rao registered his fifth victory as a BJP candidate, having earlier served as councillor, corporator and mayor. Ravinder Singh, contesting from the BRS, secured his sixth consecutive win, further consolidating his stronghold in local politics. However, D. Shankar of the BJP faced defeat at the hands of a Congress candidate, marking a setback for the party in that segment.

In Huzurabad, the municipal election results announced on Friday marked a significant milestone. Kesireddy Lavanya of Ward 26 created history by winning for the fourth consecutive time from the same ward. Since Huzurabad was upgraded from a Gram Panchayat to a municipality, no candidate had previously achieved such a feat.

Meanwhile, in Metpally Municipality of Jagtial district, the polls brought sweeping changes. As many as 22 new councillors were elected, replacing several sitting and former members who were defeated across various wards. The newly elected representatives are set to enter the municipal council for the first time, signalling a shift in local leadership and governance dynamics.

Overall, the civic poll results across Karimnagar and neighbouring municipalities highlighted a dynamic and competitive electoral atmosphere, with no single party monopolising the mandate and voters opting for a diverse representation in local governance.