Political stability key to State devpt, says KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the industrial sector will be the worst affected by the political instability and this was being witnessed in States like Karnataka and Maharashtra from where the industries were coming to Telangana.

The BRS working president addressed the industry heads at a meeting here on Wednesday. Rama Rao said that the stable government and able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the reason for the companies to move into Telangana from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

He referred to the race for CM’s post in Karnataka and instability in Maharashtra and asked if there was no stable government, and how could a State develop and prosper. The industrial sector would be worst affected due to political instability, he opined.

Rama Rao said that Kaynes Technology - a Mysuru-based company was setting up its unit in Telangana after the BRS government allotted land in 10 days. He also disclosed that the company initially approached the Congress government in Karnataka and appealed for allocation of land but failed to get any assurance from the Karnataka government. Then they decided to set up their new unit at Kongara Kalan, impressed with the BRS government’s performance.

The BRS leader highlighted the power crisis in Karnataka and said that the farmers and other sectors were badly affected.

He said that CM KCR with a vision increased the installed power capacity in Telangana from 7,000 MW to 24,000 MW and as a result, there was no power crisis in the State. The BRS government raised loans and invested them in productive sectors like energy, irrigation, and health.

“One can compare the performance of the Congress government, followed by the BJP government in Karnataka in the last 10 years, and with that of the BRS government’s performance in any sector. Stats will clear many things” Rao said.

Countering Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the BRS party being the B team of BJP, KTR said that the BRS did not have any tie-up with BJP even in the local body elections. “BRS is Telangana people’s ‘A’ team, and nobody’s B team,” he said.

KTR highlighted that there were 13 political parties, which were neither supporting the NDA nor the I.N.D.I.A alliance. He added that the Congress and BJP do not want a new party to emerge in the country. Talking about the opposition parties’ comments on corruption in the BRS government, Rao asked who stopped the Union government from taking action.

“If there was corruption or any other irregularities, do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi would spare us” he asked.

Earlier, some industrialists also brought some issues to the notice of the BRS leader. Durga Prasad, Pashamylaram Industrial Association President said that KCR and KTR were working like a double engine and they wanted this type of double-engine government. He raised the problem of effluent treatment plants faced by the pharma industry.

The Jeedimetla Industrial Association president Pravin Reddy said that before 2014 his company’s consumption was 30,000 units but he got only three days of power. “We faced a lot of problems, but I proudly say that I consumed one lakh units without any interruption,” he said.