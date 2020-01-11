Political will, scientific endeavour must to protect environment

Mahbubnagar: While taking part in one-day seminar at Palamuru university (PU), experts from different universalities from across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, observed that it is high time to take urgent steps to protect environment from destruction and for which they advocated political will and scientific endeavour to achieve the goals of conserving the environment with sustainable development.

While taking part as the chief guest at the seminar held at Central Library auditorium in PU campus on Friday, Katta Narasimha Reddy, President of the Telangana Academy of Sciences, gave a call to each and every individual to conserve environment and start the initiative of sustainable development at every stage.

"It is never too late, at least now we must start taking up measures of sustainable development. We must all work to conserve the nature and the environment so that our future generations can thrive.

For this to happen, we need political will and at the same time scientific community must work to bring in innovative solutions to ensure sustainable development," observed the TAS president.

Pindi Pawan kumar, Registrar of Palamuru University expressed his concern that those days of the fragrance of soil during rainy season is missing due to the extreme environmental conditions.

He said that the global climatic conditions like huge fire in Amazon and Australian forests, pollution of Ganga River, increased radiation and resistance power in insects like mosquitoes are some of the effects of environmental change that is badly impacting on the growth and development of human beings.

"Crop yields have fallen; soil erosion has lost fertility and use of plastic has increased global warming. It is high time that we love our environment and protect it at every stage to achieve sustainable development," said the PU registrar.