Political witch-hunt exposed: Kavitha after Rouse Avenue Court relief

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said the verdict of the Rouse Avenue Court vindicates the truth and exposes what she described as a politically motivated witch-hunt against her.

She also took strong exception to BRS working president KT Rama Rao linking the Delhi Excise Policy case to the party’s electoral performance, asserting that the BRS lost the Assembly elections due to its own failures.

Addressing the media after meeting Farmers Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy at BRKR Bhavan, Kavitha termed the court’s decision to quash the case a complete vindication of her stand. She said the judgment not only cleared her name but also severely indicted what she called politically driven persecution. Thanking the judiciary, she noted that the court found even the core arguments of the prosecution to be baseless.

“From day one, I maintained that this was a false case and that I would come out clean.

Today, the verdict has proven the truth beyond doubt,” she said, welcoming the clean chit granted to all the accused.

At the same time, Kavitha said the verdict does not undo the personal and emotional suffering she and her family endured. She stated that she was forcibly separated from her children and subjected to humiliation, character assassination and mental trauma. “No amount of money or compensation can restore my dignity or bring back the time taken away from my family. What happened to us was nothing short of injustice,” she asserted.

Kavitha strongly condemned efforts to link the BRS defeat to the Excise Policy case, calling such claims dishonest and politically opportunistic. She maintained that the party lost due to non-delivery on promises related to jobs, housing and welfare, distribution of tickets to undeserving and tainted individuals, and growing public disconnect rooted in arrogance. “Blaming a fabricated case for the defeat is an attempt to escape accountability,” she said.

She directly questioned KTR and also expressed disappointment over the silence of senior leaders, including KCR, during her arrest. She asked why there was no press conference or even basic social media support at the time, alleging that such silence emboldened defamatory and misogynistic propaganda.

Reaffirming her commitment to public service, Kavitha said she returned to the ground immediately after the verdict to fight for farmers’ rights. She also announced plans to launch a new political party in the coming months, calling the verdict a moral and political vindication.