Politics Should Be Limited to Elections, Development Must Follow: Mahesh Kumar Goud
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has criticised Union Minister Kishan Reddy, accusing him of obstructing the state’s development and spreading negativity about Telangana.
Speaking to the media, Goud stated that politics should remain confined to elections, and post-election, the focus should shift to the state's progress. He alleged that there is a secret understanding between the BJP and the BRS, which is hindering Telangana’s growth.
He further criticised the Centre for delaying the Metro Rail project, attributing the slow progress to the Union government's stance. Goud also questioned why the Centre has not extended its support for the cleaning of the Musi River.
Addressing BJP’s stance on backward classes (BCs), he remarked that the party has no moral right to speak on BC issues. He challenged Kishan Reddy, stating that if he genuinely cares about BC welfare, he should pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a nationwide BC survey.